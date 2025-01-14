Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $870,000 Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth $46,236,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,960,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,487,000 after acquiring an additional 620,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,809,000 after purchasing an additional 229,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,900,000 after purchasing an additional 134,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $4,314,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,999,155 shares in the company, valued at $97,592,503.70. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $444,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,998,222.89. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,383 shares of company stock worth $2,571,983. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOX opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.89.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

