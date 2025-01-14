Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $873,000 Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,078 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth $43,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRIP. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.86 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

