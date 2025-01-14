Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $959,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,917 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after buying an additional 10,729,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139,174 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after buying an additional 5,897,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,583.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,043,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,304.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,078,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.81.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

