Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Nelnet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 57,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 31.47 and a quick ratio of 31.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average of $109.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.91. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.58 and a 1 year high of $127.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $272,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,557.06. This trade represents a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

