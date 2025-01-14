Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1,295.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 44.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

WD opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.43. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.24 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 92.86%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

