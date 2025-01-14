Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $314.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.26 and its 200 day moving average is $294.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.27 and a 52-week high of $350.19.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.25.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

