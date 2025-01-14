Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 121 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. InvesTrust acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $125.35 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.67 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,417.53. This trade represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

