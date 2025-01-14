Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 695 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,306,000 after buying an additional 67,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,626.50. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $127,968.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,904.36. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,597 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $124.10 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $131.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

