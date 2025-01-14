Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,924,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,115,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 105,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 612,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 497,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 358,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 89,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.11.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

