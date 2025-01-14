Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31,680.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 694,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,310,000 after buying an additional 691,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,938,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,272,000 after buying an additional 581,103 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 935,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000,000 after buying an additional 277,295 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7,564.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 248,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,243,000 after buying an additional 245,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,199,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,078,000 after buying an additional 221,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,972.80. This trade represents a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $107.44 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $124.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day moving average of $112.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

