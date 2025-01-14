Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $3,341,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,872,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4,013.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,202,000 after purchasing an additional 122,579 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Impinj from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.60.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $146.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 164.40 and a beta of 1.88. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.17 and a twelve month high of $239.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.04.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.86 million. Impinj had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 32,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $6,257,255.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,021,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,259,401.80. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total transaction of $3,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,096 shares in the company, valued at $14,567,570.40. This trade represents a 17.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 653,191 shares of company stock valued at $130,804,235 in the last ninety days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

