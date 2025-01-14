Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 457 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $341.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $353.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 389,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,655,968.83. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,351 shares of company stock valued at $37,515,473 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Bank of America upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

