Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 74,840 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,840 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.
Toast Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.08, a PEG ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.97. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $44.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Toast
Insider Activity at Toast
In other Toast news, Director David Yuan sold 189,785 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $8,162,652.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551,635.29. The trade was a 48.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 40,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,174,929.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,700,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,376,189.28. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,109,307 shares of company stock valued at $38,235,613. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toast
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.