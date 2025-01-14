Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 74,840 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,840 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.08, a PEG ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.97. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $44.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

In other Toast news, Director David Yuan sold 189,785 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $8,162,652.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551,635.29. The trade was a 48.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 40,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,174,929.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,700,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,376,189.28. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,109,307 shares of company stock valued at $38,235,613. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

