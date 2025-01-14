Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,860 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 778.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,816,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,129,000 after buying an additional 921,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 83,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush upgraded SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $383,241.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,390,803.16. This represents a 2.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,612,038.64. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 358,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,757,911. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of S stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.74. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

