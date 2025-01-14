HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in HubSpot by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $700.05 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $762.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,592.68, a PEG ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $706.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,100. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,958.41. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,066 shares of company stock worth $54,900,427 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

