Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Imperial Oil by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.4304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.38%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Stories

