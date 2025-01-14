Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Position Reduced by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) by 76.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,583 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Innovid were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innovid by 2.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 402,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Innovid by 590.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Innovid in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Innovid by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovid by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,268,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovid alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Innovid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Innovid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Innovid Trading Down 1.0 %

CTV opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $449.87 million, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 3.26. Innovid Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Innovid Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.