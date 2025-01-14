Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.39 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.15). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16), with a volume of 206,425 shares.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.86.
About Inspiration Healthcare Group
The Company has a broad portfolio of its own products and complementary distributed products, for use in neonatal intensive care designed to support even the most premature babies throughout their hospital stay.
