Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.39 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.15). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16), with a volume of 206,425 shares.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.86.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group

Inspiration Healthcare (AIM: IHC) designs, manufactures and markets pioneering medical technology. Based in the UK, the Company specialises in neonatal intensive care medical devices, which are addressing a critical need to help to save the lives and improve the outcomes of patients, starting with the very first breaths of life.

The Company has a broad portfolio of its own products and complementary distributed products, for use in neonatal intensive care designed to support even the most premature babies throughout their hospital stay.

