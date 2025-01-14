Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,923 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 28,735 shares of company stock worth $349,909 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NTLA opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.83. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Articles

