International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLIN. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000.
Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSEARCA:FLIN opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a market cap of $999.79 million, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.
Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile
The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
