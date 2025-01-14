International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,522 Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEAV opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $16.56.

In other Weave Communications news, insider Branden Neish sold 7,111 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $113,420.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,345.90. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 51,332 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $693,495.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,570.52. This trade represents a 14.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,229,569 shares of company stock valued at $18,044,937 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

