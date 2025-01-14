International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 3,991.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,428 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,972,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,435,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after buying an additional 1,352,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,980,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,717,000 after buying an additional 478,064 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 6,069,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after buying an additional 778,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,683,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,877,000 after buying an additional 2,191,330 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTEN opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.09. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.61%.

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $238,743.68. This trade represents a 71.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

