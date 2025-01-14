International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 4,735.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $204,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 27.1% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGLS opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $86.08.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.19 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

TGLS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 30,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $2,222,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy sold 1,432,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $104,573,402.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,195,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,771,043.76. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

