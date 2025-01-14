International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNGZ. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1,138.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

