International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 455,785 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,056,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,175,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,643,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Allegion Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $128.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.70 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,511.68. This represents a 53.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,951,676.70. The trade was a 6.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

