International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,807 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria S. Eitel sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,576. This represents a 53.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,425,199.60. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,236 shares of company stock worth $61,512,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $110.59 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $119.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.48.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

