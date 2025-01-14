International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 214,443 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total transaction of $15,692,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,188,040. This trade represents a 16.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,677 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $926,236.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,576 shares in the company, valued at $20,045,194.40. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,347 shares of company stock worth $99,225,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $246.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.65 and its 200 day moving average is $246.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

