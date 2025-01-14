International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $245,000 Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 243,488 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,713,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.38.

Science Applications International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SAIC opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.83. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $108.90 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barbara Supplee acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,452.44. The trade was a 13.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

