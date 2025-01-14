International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $202,000 in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter.

FICS stock opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

