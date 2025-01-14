International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,998 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 111,934 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other news, Director Elizabeth B. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $156,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,859.22. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,660. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRK

Comstock Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRK opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -110.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.