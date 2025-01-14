International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $238,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance

FTXO opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

