International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $240,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $171.94 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.49, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. TD Cowen increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.74.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

