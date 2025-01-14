International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $375,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.12. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

