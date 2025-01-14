International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,450,000 after acquiring an additional 535,509 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 39,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 107,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 54,197 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,185,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,930,000 after acquiring an additional 595,097 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

