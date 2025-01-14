International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 372.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,448 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,805,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 190,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 92.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

