International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 26,069 Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,069 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Oncolytics Biotech worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of ONCY opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Leede Financial cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Oncolytics Biotech to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

