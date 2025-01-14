International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,113.8% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $363.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $269.00 and a 12 month high of $380.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

