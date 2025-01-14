International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 152,981 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,009,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 57,456 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 459,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
VRP stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
