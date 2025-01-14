International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYHG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. KKM Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

HYHG opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $70.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.80.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Cuts Dividend

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3489 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

