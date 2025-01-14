International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,984 FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period.

YJUN stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $160.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

