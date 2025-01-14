International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,898 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,284.58. This trade represents a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Greco purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $1,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,712.75. The trade was a 736.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 45,010 shares of company stock worth $2,660,276 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

