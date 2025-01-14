International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 216,432 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 36.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 224.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 802.1% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 244,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $183.61 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.88 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of First Solar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $368.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FSLR

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.