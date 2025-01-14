International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 205,995 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205,995 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in PPL by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.8% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.96%.

In other news, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 6,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $213,510.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,513.60. The trade was a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $314,680.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,107.90. This trade represents a 42.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

