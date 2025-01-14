International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 243,035 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243,035 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. abrdn plc increased its stake in Zillow Group by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,267,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,370,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Zillow Group by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.26 and a beta of 2.02. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $86.88.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,212 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $89,663.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,051.22. This trade represents a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 56,750 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $4,108,132.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $6,659.88. This represents a 99.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,689 shares of company stock worth $10,395,879. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

