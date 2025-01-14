International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 271,255 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271,255 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 629.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 332.3% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.