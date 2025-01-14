International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 277,295 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277,295 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

