International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 483,671 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,671 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 5.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 6.8% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 19.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 50.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

PDD Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

