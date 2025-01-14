International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,112,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.40. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

