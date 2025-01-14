International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 207,491 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,808,355.35. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $224.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.