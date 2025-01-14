International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,926 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $735,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,891,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 486.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $257.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.43. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.21 and a 12-month high of $271.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

